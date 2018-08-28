Search

Advanced search

Man burned in firework arson attack

PUBLISHED: 15:06 09 November 2018

Rolleston Close, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Rolleston Close, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Google Streetview

A man suffered a burn to the leg after a lit firework was thrown though the window of his house in Norwich.

There was also damage to the inside walls, a carpet and a rug at the home on Rolleston Close after the firework went through the open window at about 8.30pm on Thursday, November 1.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact PC Richard Walker at Earlham Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Mother’s claim for compensation after son’s life-changing injuries in crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash on Dulls Lane, Ellingham, Norfolk. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norwich man pleads guilty to planting ‘unwanted kiss’ on cheek of city gaming worker

Nigel Futter. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Brave passer-by rushed over to help man engulfed in flames outside hostel

Shazad Ali rushed over to help a Norfolk man who was engulfed in flames outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Shazad Ali

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast