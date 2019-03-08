Search

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following collision with moped

PUBLISHED: 14:14 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 17 May 2019

The NARS was called out to Swaffham after a collision between a car and a scooter. Picture: NARS

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene following a crash with a moped in Swaffham.

It happened on Castle Acre Road at the junction with Green Way at about 2pm on Thursday, when a dark coloured BMW 320D and white Vespa Piaggio motorcycle were involved in a collision.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, failed to stop at the scene and officers later found the vehicle abandoned nearby.

Investigations led officers to arrest the man on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He remains in custody at King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

The rider of the Vespa, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ben Hawkins from the Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) at Swaffham on 101 or email Ben.Hawkins@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

