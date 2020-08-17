Search

Man arrested in mosque arson attack probe

PUBLISHED: 12:19 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 17 August 2020

Police at the new mosque site in Aylsham Road Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police at the new mosque site in Aylsham Road Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a building on the site of a city mosque.

The former King Edward VII pub on Aylsham Road is in the process of being converted into a mosque and community centre by the Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Trust.

Last month, this community was devastated after a blaze broke out in part of the building, which is undergoing a £1m renovation.

On Friday night, a 54-year-old man from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of arson relating to the fire and was taken in for questioning in Wymondham.

He has since been released on bail until September 11 while investigations continue.

The first was started in the early hours of Monday, July 27 in an outbuilding, which caused damage to the toilet facilities at the centre - which is already being used by the community.

Sirajul Islam, the secretary of the trust, said: “I was really devastated. We have worked hard for the last three or four years to get this building up and running and people put fortunes into it.

“We’re still working on the building, so it is devastating.”

MORE: ‘I’m appalled’ - Bishop’s message of solidarity to mosque after arson attack



Anybody with information about the incident should contact Sgt Jon Church on 101 quoting crime reference 36/50641/20 or anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

