Search

Advanced search

Man arrested following motorcyclist’s death is released on bail

PUBLISHED: 17:06 08 November 2018

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A man who was arrested following the death of a motorcyclist in Great Yarmouth has been released on bail.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture Kylie Howard.Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture Kylie Howard.

The man in his 40s from the Beccles area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving on Tuesday night.

He has been released on police bail until December 3 when he will have to report back to officers.

Alec Bramham, 25, was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike along Southtown Road at around 10pm on Tuesday when a collision between his bike and a black Peugeot 207 happened.

He was treated at the scene and the road remained closed for four hours.

On Wednesday morning police confirmed the motorcyclist had died.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the manner of driving of the car or the motorcycle before the crash, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting incident number 525 of November 6.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Abandoned cat who ‘tried to take care of himself’ in need of loving home

Eddie needs a home after being abandoned. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Norfolk pub launches takeaway roast dinners

The Crown Inn's Sunday roast, Photo: The Crown Inn, Gayton

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Man found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man is in a critical condition after being found on fire outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Man found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man is in a critical condition after being found on fire outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Google

Video Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Sir Ian McKellen coming to two Norwich theatres to celebrate 80th birthday

Ian Mckellen as Gangalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Photo: Outnow.ch/New Line Cinema

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Police hunt group of youngsters who risked lives by throwing stones and flashing lights at cars from overpass

Picture: Ian Burt.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast