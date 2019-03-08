Motorist arrested following crash into ditch

Police were then called at 9.33pm to Gillingham Dam, in Gillingham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a single-vehicle crash into a dam on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

Emergency services were called to North Gate, in Beccles just after 9.20pm on Thursday, November 14 to reports of a fail to stop following a crash between a silver car and a white van.

The female driver of the silver car was not injured, however driver of the white van drove from the scene.

Police were then called at 9.33pm to Gillingham Dam, in Gillingham, Norfolk after a van had crashed into a ditch.

An ambulance, three appliances from Bungay, Beccles and Lowestoft South Fire station were called to the crash to help release the male from the van.

You may also want to watch:

A Suffolk and Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, said: "We had a call by the police at 9.34pm, we called a stop to our side of things at 9.55pm"

"It was a one vehicle RTC and the fire service released the casualty and passed the male casualty over to the ambulance service."

"It was a van, the casualty wasn't trapped, but we did help the ambulance service to get them out."

A Suffolk Police spokesperson, said the 27-year-old driver failed a road-side breath test and was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs and on suspicion of failing to stop following a road traffic collision.

He was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston before he was taken to the Great Yarmouth Investigation Unit where he remains.

More to follow.