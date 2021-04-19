News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested at UEA for intent to deal Class A drugs

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 5:21 PM April 19, 2021   
University Drive is the main road through the UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man was arrested at the UEA for intent to supply drugs at the weekend - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A man in his 20s was arrested at the University of East Anglia after reports he had a large quantity of Class A drug wraps. 

Officers attended University Drive at the UEA at 10.30pm on Saturday, April 17 and arrested the man from Norwich on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

He was taken to Wymondham Investigation Centre for questioning.

Following the officer's discovery, they then searched a property in Norwich and found "even more illegal drugs" - alongside money, mobile phones and other "drugs paraphernalia".

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue. 

