Man arrested over village stabbling
- Credit: Google
A man has been arrested after a stabbing in a coastal village.
Police were called to an address on Heacham High Street at 11.20am on Sunday and on arrival found a man with a stab wound to his neck.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
A man in his 50s from the Heacham area has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Matt Hendry said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to this incident; however, initial enquiries have established those involved are known to each other.
"Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone with information should contact police.”
Anyone with information should contact Western CID, Swaffham, on 101 quoting reference number 36/3323/21.
