Man arrested after flares thrown through windows of city property

A firefighter damps down smouldering undergrowth. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Police arrested a man after flares were thrown through the windows a Norwich property.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident, which happened at Sarah Williman Close in Earlham, was one of 12 arson offences recorded across the county last month.

It resulted in a man in his 30s being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Now, Norfolk fire service is reminding the public that it will thoroughly investigate suspicious fires to ensure those who deliberately start them are prosecuted.

Of the 12 arsons in February, three were said to have endangered life.

A further nine fires are believed to have been started deliberately.

Norfolk police, which works closely with the fire service, confirmed three arrests have been made in connection with arsons in Norwich in recent weeks.

Between March 9 and 10 multiple bins were set alight around St Stephen’s Street and Haymarket.

A chair outside a restaurant at Chapelfield shopping centre was also set on fire between those dates.

Police later charged 26-year-old Sean Rider, of no fixed address, with arson. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court.

Meanwhile, on March 20 a grassed area was set alight at Rose Lane in Norwich.

A woman in her 30s was arrested in connection with the incident, but was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The man arrested following the flare incident, which occurred on February 27, was released under investigation.

Norfolk County Council said the majority of suspicious fires recorded in February involved bins and rubbish being set alight.

However, three vehicles were also set on fire.

Garry Collins, head of prevention and protection at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Even small outdoor fires can quickly spread to residential buildings and endanger life, while taking up valuable emergency services time and resources, particularly where we have a spate of deliberate incidents in one area over a short period of time.

“We work with the police to undertake detailed investigations of deliberate fires across the county. “We are committed to driving down the volume of incidents and the consequences for our communities, while increasing the detection and conviction rates for those responsible for such reckless actions that continue to put lives at risk.”

• Members of the public can report suspicious activity to police on 101 (Call 999 if a crime is in progress). Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.