Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man arrested after flares thrown through windows of city property

PUBLISHED: 13:02 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 22 March 2019

A firefighter damps down smouldering undergrowth. Picture: Chris Bishop

A firefighter damps down smouldering undergrowth. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Police arrested a man after flares were thrown through the windows a Norwich property.

The incident, which happened at Sarah Williman Close in Earlham, was one of 12 arson offences recorded across the county last month.

It resulted in a man in his 30s being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Now, Norfolk fire service is reminding the public that it will thoroughly investigate suspicious fires to ensure those who deliberately start them are prosecuted.

Of the 12 arsons in February, three were said to have endangered life.

A further nine fires are believed to have been started deliberately.

Norfolk police, which works closely with the fire service, confirmed three arrests have been made in connection with arsons in Norwich in recent weeks.

Between March 9 and 10 multiple bins were set alight around St Stephen’s Street and Haymarket.

A chair outside a restaurant at Chapelfield shopping centre was also set on fire between those dates.

Police later charged 26-year-old Sean Rider, of no fixed address, with arson. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court.

Meanwhile, on March 20 a grassed area was set alight at Rose Lane in Norwich.

A woman in her 30s was arrested in connection with the incident, but was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The man arrested following the flare incident, which occurred on February 27, was released under investigation.

Norfolk County Council said the majority of suspicious fires recorded in February involved bins and rubbish being set alight.

However, three vehicles were also set on fire.

Garry Collins, head of prevention and protection at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Even small outdoor fires can quickly spread to residential buildings and endanger life, while taking up valuable emergency services time and resources, particularly where we have a spate of deliberate incidents in one area over a short period of time.

“We work with the police to undertake detailed investigations of deliberate fires across the county. “We are committed to driving down the volume of incidents and the consequences for our communities, while increasing the detection and conviction rates for those responsible for such reckless actions that continue to put lives at risk.”

• Members of the public can report suspicious activity to police on 101 (Call 999 if a crime is in progress). Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

‘Some good has to come out of this’ – Terminally-ill farmer’s defiant battle against depression

Patrick and Zanna Joice Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

City bakery to open stall on Norwich Market

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists