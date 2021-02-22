Norwich man arrested after overnight 'threats to kill'

Published: 8:37 AM February 22, 2021

A man has been arrested after officers were called to a disturbance at a Norwich home during the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to Haslips Close shortly before 1am on Monday after a man, aged in his 60s, entered his neighbour's property and threatened them.

He then returned to his own home in a distressed state, police said, and locked himself inside.

Police were called to the scene, including firearms and public order officers and police negotiators.

Following lengthy negotiations, officers forced entry to the property shortly after 6am and detained the man. No-one was injured.

The man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

Norfolk Police tweeted this morning to thank the residents of Haslips Close for their patience as officers dealt with the overnight incident.