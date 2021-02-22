Norwich man arrested after overnight 'threats to kill'
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A man has been arrested after officers were called to a disturbance at a Norwich home during the early hours of the morning.
Police were called to Haslips Close shortly before 1am on Monday after a man, aged in his 60s, entered his neighbour's property and threatened them.
He then returned to his own home in a distressed state, police said, and locked himself inside.
Police were called to the scene, including firearms and public order officers and police negotiators.
Following lengthy negotiations, officers forced entry to the property shortly after 6am and detained the man. No-one was injured.
The man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.
Norfolk Police tweeted this morning to thank the residents of Haslips Close for their patience as officers dealt with the overnight incident.
Most Read
- 1 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich
- 2 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
- 3 Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods
- 4 Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap
- 5 Man arrested after fire at Norwich hotel
- 6 'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge
- 7 Tributes pour in for Lotus employee with 'magic touch'
- 8 9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of
- 9 Road to be closed for six weeks for improvement work
- 10 Unusual white blackbird spotted in Norwich