Man arrested after 17-year-old cyclist dies in crash
PUBLISHED: 11:34 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 04 September 2020
A man has been arrested after a collision in which a 17-year-old cyclist died.
Police say it happened just before 9pm at the crossroads of Northwold and Methwold Road, on the A134 at Northwold, when a Mitsubishi Warrior pick-up truck was involved in a collision with the male rider.
Emergency services attended but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mitsubishi failed to stop and following enquiries, officers attended an address in Attleborough where a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The man was taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and scene investigations were carried out. It was reopened around 5am on Friday.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or has information concerning the driving manner the Mitsubishi or riding manner of the cyclist.
Anyone with information should contact the serious collision investigation unit at Wymondham on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.
