Man arrested after crash in King's Lynn

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision which blocked a busy road in King's Lynn.

The two-car crash happened on Gaywood Road, near the Woolpack pub, at around 8.30pm on Monday. It involved a Toyota and a Peugot 207.

The road was blocked for more than hour. A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

Police said he had been released under investigation while enquiries continue.