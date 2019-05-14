Man arrested after crash in King's Lynn
14 May, 2019 - 15:56
Archant © 2012
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision which blocked a busy road in King's Lynn.
The two-car crash happened on Gaywood Road, near the Woolpack pub, at around 8.30pm on Monday. It involved a Toyota and a Peugot 207.
You may also want to watch:
The road was blocked for more than hour. A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.
Police said he had been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Comments have been disabled on this article.