Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after 50-year-old woman attacked at pub

PUBLISHED: 16:12 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 15 January 2020

A man, aged 30, was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman aged 50 at the Joseph Conrad Wetherspoons in Lowestoft. Photo: Chantalle Veevers

A man, aged 30, was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman aged 50 at the Joseph Conrad Wetherspoons in Lowestoft. Photo: Chantalle Veevers

Archant

A woman suffered a head injury at a pub after allegedly being attacked during a domestic incident.

Shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday, January 15, the police were called to the Joseph Conrad pub on Station Square, Lowestoft.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We had a call at just before 2.30pm to a domestic incident.

You may also want to watch:

"A 30-year-old man was arrested after a 50-year-old female suffered a head injury, which needed an ambulance response.

"The parties involved are known to each other."

Chantalle Veevers, who witnessed the police making the arrest, said: "There was a man pinned up against the police car with his hands behind his back, and there were about three police cars shooting in, but I'm not sure how many police officers there were."

Suffolk Constabulary declined to state what the man was arrested on suspicion of.

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Home owner feels ‘vindicated’ after getting permission to enclose garden

Walkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Take a video tour of new swimming pool and gym

The new Sheringham Leisure Centre could look like this. Photo: Submitted

Buy one of Trowse’s Victorian worker’s cottages which rarely come up for sale

The property in Trowse for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

Mother’s horror at son’s 33-stitch arm injury at holiday park

Wendy Pullinger with her son Reece Derham. PHOTO: Wendy Pullinger

OPINION: Owning a dog is harder than having kids

Dogs love to chew, get everywhere and find mischief with everything says Rachel Moore, so don't take owning one lightly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists