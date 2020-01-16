Man arrested after 50-year-old woman attacked

A woman suffered a head injury after allegedly being attacked during a domestic incident.

Shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday, January 15, the police were called to the Lowestoft high street, near Station Square.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We had a call at just before 2.30pm to a domestic incident.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested after a 50-year-old female suffered a head injury, which needed an ambulance response.

"The parties involved are known to each other."

Chantalle Veevers, who witnessed the police making the arrest, said: "There was a man pinned up against the police car with his hands behind his back, and there were about three police cars shooting in, but I'm not sure how many police officers there were."

Suffolk Constabulary declined to state what the man was arrested on suspicion of.