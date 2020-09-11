Man arrested after crash sees woman sustain life-threatening injuries

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on the A143 Bungay Road at Scole. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A man has been arrested after a four-vehicle crash saw a driver sustain life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called at 9.30am on Thursday, September 10, following a collision on the A143 at Scole involving a white Ford Transit van, blue Fiat 500, grey Ford Focus and black Ford Galaxy.

An air ambulance attended the scene, near the junction with Kiln Lane, while the A143 and roundabout at Needham were closed until 6pm.

The driver of the Fiat 500, a woman in her 50s, was taken to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the crash and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police are appealing for witnesses and encouraging anyone who saw the manner of driving of any vehicle prior to the collision to come forward.

Those with information or dashcam footage should contact PC Wendy Frary at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, or email wendy.frary@norfolk.police.uk.