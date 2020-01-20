Search

Advanced search

Man and woman seriously injured in crash

PUBLISHED: 13:28 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 20 January 2020

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Maps

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Maps

Archant

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Steve AdamsA man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Steve Adams

Police were called to the scene of a crash on the B1150 Norwich Road at Horstead at 1.30pm on January 19.

You may also want to watch:

A white Peugeot Partner was involved in a collision with a grey VW Golf.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious leg injuries, whilst the driver of the Golf, a woman in her 50s, was also taken to hospital with serious arm, leg and chest injuries.

Police are appealing for information from anybody who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage.

Anybody with information should contact PC Andrew McDonnell at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting incident number 178 of Sunday, January 19.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic, 19, describes scene of six-car rush hour crash

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Revealed: Food hygiene ratings for every McDonald’s in Norfolk

How clean is your local McDonald's? Photo: Simon Parkin

Drivers to be targeted in two-week speed campaign

Laser speed gun's view of motorists on the A47 dual carriageway Acle bypass. Photo: Bill Smith

Man and woman seriously injured in crash

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists