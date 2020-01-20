Man and woman seriously injured in crash

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Maps Archant

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Steve Adams A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Steve Adams

Police were called to the scene of a crash on the B1150 Norwich Road at Horstead at 1.30pm on January 19.

You may also want to watch:

A white Peugeot Partner was involved in a collision with a grey VW Golf.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious leg injuries, whilst the driver of the Golf, a woman in her 50s, was also taken to hospital with serious arm, leg and chest injuries.

Police are appealing for information from anybody who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage.

Anybody with information should contact PC Andrew McDonnell at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting incident number 178 of Sunday, January 19.