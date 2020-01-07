Man and woman taken to hospital following two car smash on A1101

A woman and a man have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash left them both in need of rescue by firefighters.

At around 6.15pm on Tuesday evening, two cars were involved in a crash on the A1101 at Three Holes, near Outwell in the west of the county.

Police, paramedics and three crews of firefighters attended the scene with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service needing to intervene after both motorists became trapped in their cars in the impact.

Crews from Downham Market, King's Lynn and Wisbech were sent to the scene, with firefighters releasing the man and the woman from their respective vehicles.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said both individuals were taken to hospital for further treatment and that officers were awaiting updates on their respective conditions. Both are reported to have suffered cuts and chest pains in the crash, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The incident saw the road reduced to a single lane of traffic for more than two hours, with recovery vehicles currently on scene.

The police spokesman was unable to disclose the vehicle models at this stage.