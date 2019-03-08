Man and two cats rescued after getting stuck up a tree
PUBLISHED: 12:37 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 28 October 2019
A man and two cats had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a tree together.
At around 11am, firefighters were called to Arnold Pitcher Close in North Walsham to reports of a man stuck in a tree.
A fire crew from North Walsham station attended the scene, where they discovered the man stranded in the tree alongside two cats.
It is believed the cats had got stranded in the tree originally, with the man also becoming stuck on trying to retrieve the ill-fated felines from their predicament.
Firefighters then helped the trapped trio down, leaving the scene at around 11.20am.