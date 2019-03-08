Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash.

The collision happened on Litcham Road at the junction of Hoe Road in Longham, near Dereham, at 5pm on Sunday, September 8.

Police officers are currently at the scene of the incident, which the force has described as a serious.

Firefighters from Dereham also attended the crash.

A man has been flown to hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance with serious injuries and a woman has been taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, according to Norfolk Police.

The Litcham road remains closed between Longham and Gressenhall while officers carry out initial enquiries at the scene.

Officers would be keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should contact Sgt Chris Harris at the roads and armed policing team on 101, or send an email to Christopher.Harris@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident reference number 286 of Sunday, September 8.

