Man airlifted to hospital after suffering 'serious' injuries in fall
PUBLISHED: 15:30 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 07 January 2020
Archant
A man has been airlifted to hospital after he suffered a serious fall.
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 11am on Tuesday, January 7 after the man had suffered a fall in Lowestoft.
With the air ambulance helicopter landed close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team, a spokesman for EEAST said: "An ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to London Road North, Lowestoft shortly before 11am this morning (January 7), following reports of a man injured in a fall.
"The man was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance with a serious lower limb injury."
