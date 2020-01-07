Search

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering 'serious' injuries in fall

PUBLISHED: 15:30 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 07 January 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: EAAA

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he suffered a serious fall.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 11am on Tuesday, January 7 after the man had suffered a fall in Lowestoft.

With the air ambulance helicopter landed close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team, a spokesman for EEAST said: "An ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to London Road North, Lowestoft shortly before 11am this morning (January 7), following reports of a man injured in a fall.

"The man was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance with a serious lower limb injury."

