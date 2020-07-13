Air ambulance responds after man is injured in crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called out following a crash near Beccles. Picture: EAAA Archant

A man in his 40s was airlifted to hospital following a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 10.04am on Saturday, July 11 after the man was injured in a crash near Beccles.

The Anglia One helicopter was called to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Anglia One was tasked near to Beccles to assist EEAST with a man in his forties who was involved in a road traffic collision.

“Doctor Toby Edmunds, critical care paramedic Chris Neil and supervisor doctor Pam Chrispin gave the patient a full assessment, sedated the patient and treated and splinted an injury.

“The patient was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.”