Air ambulance responds after man is injured in crash

PUBLISHED: 12:54 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 13 July 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called out following a crash near Beccles. Picture: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called out following a crash near Beccles. Picture: EAAA

Archant

A man in his 40s was airlifted to hospital following a crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 10.04am on Saturday, July 11 after the man was injured in a crash near Beccles.

The Anglia One helicopter was called to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Anglia One was tasked near to Beccles to assist EEAST with a man in his forties who was involved in a road traffic collision.

“Doctor Toby Edmunds, critical care paramedic Chris Neil and supervisor doctor Pam Chrispin gave the patient a full assessment, sedated the patient and treated and splinted an injury.

“The patient was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.”

