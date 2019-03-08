Man airlifted to hospital following fall
PUBLISHED: 12:07 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 11 June 2019
A man in his 50s had to be airlifted to hospital following a serious fall.
The East of England Ambulance Service and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called out at about 11.45am last Thursday, June 6 after the man had suffered a fall in Walberswick, near Southwold.
The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene as they asssited the EEAST team.
A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "Doctor Nicola Ebbs and critical care paramedic Chris Neil gave the patient a full assessment at the scene.
"The patient was carried, by air, to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."
