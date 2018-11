Man airlifted to hospital after house fire

The East Anglian Air Ambulance took a man to hospital following a house fire. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering burns in a house fire.

Three fire crews attended the house on Alexandra Road in Norwich just after 4pm on Sunday and assisted the East Anglian Air Ambulance and another ambulance with casualty care.

The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further treatment.

The road was temporarily closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.