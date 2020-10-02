King’s Lynn man admits theft from store
PUBLISHED: 09:07 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 02 October 2020

A man was in court barely 24 hours after being arrested for stealing sound equipment from a store.
Tony Archer, 44, of Minster Court, King’s Lynn, was charged with theft after an incident at the B&M Stores off Hardwick Road in Lynn on Monday.
On Tuesday, Archer admitted the offence when he appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court and was given an eight week suspended prison sentence.
A 49-year-old man from King’s Lynn, who has also been charged with theft, has been bailed to appear in court on January 28.
