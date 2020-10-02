Search

King’s Lynn man admits theft from store

PUBLISHED: 09:07 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 02 October 2020

A man has admitted theft of sound equipment from B&M in King's Lynn

A man has admitted theft of sound equipment from B&M in King's Lynn Picture: Google

A man was in court barely 24 hours after being arrested for stealing sound equipment from a store.

Tony Archer, 44, of Minster Court, King’s Lynn, was charged with theft after an incident at the B&M Stores off Hardwick Road in Lynn on Monday.

On Tuesday, Archer admitted the offence  when he appeared  before Norwich Magistrates’ Court and was given an eight week suspended prison sentence.

A 49-year-old man  from King’s Lynn, who has also been charged with theft, has been bailed to appear in court on January 28.

