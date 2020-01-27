Search

Man, 70, has ribs broken after getting hit by car while crossing road

PUBLISHED: 14:51 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 27 January 2020

An elderly man suffered serious internal injuries after being hit by a car while crossing Grove Road, in Beccles. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

An elderly man suffered serious internal injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the road.

The man, aged in his 70s, was crossing Grove Road in Beccles shortly after 5.10pm on Friday, January 10 when a car collided into him.

The vehicle, a grey Volvo V50, hit into the man and caused one of his ribs to break alongside a fractured hip and other serious internal injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision in Beccles.

An ambulance attended and the man was taken to James Paget Hospital.

He has since been discharged from hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured any dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference 275 of 10 January.

