'Good guy' died drug-related death, inquest hears

Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale Archant

A 32-year-old man described as a "good guy" by his friends died a drug-related death, an inquest has heard.

Dylan Callomon died at Ashbourne Tower on Watling Road in Heartsease, his home address, on May 16.

The medical cause of death was recorded as mixed drug toxicity.

Mr Callomon, who was from St Albans in Hertfordshire, had taken drugs with friends a couple of days before his death, an inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court heard on Friday.

A combination of drugs was found in his system, the inquest heard.

In a statement read aloud, his friend described him as a good friend and a good guy.

Another statement from a friend said he was always up for a joke. They said he had a history of anxiety and depression.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded his death was drug-related.