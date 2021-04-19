Firework caution among 'few' incidents tackled in first week of lockdown easing

Published: 5:14 PM April 19, 2021

A man was cautioned by police after letting off fireworks close to Norwich City's stadium on Saturday - in one of "very few" incidents dealt with by police in the first week of eased lockdown measures.

Norfolk Police said a man in his 20s from the Attleborough area was arrested in Wherry Road, Norwich, shortly after 10pm on Saturday after a firework was set off in a public place.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and later released from custody after being given a caution.

The incident came as Norwich City won promotion back to the Premier League, with a small number of people crowding outside Carrow Road, following the team's game against Bournemouth.

Extra officers were on duty at the weekend in anticipation of the first weekend of new lockdown easing measures.

Those heading out into the city had been urged by police to keep any celebrations within the regulations.

At the start of the week, non-essential retail, outdoor hospitality, gyms and zoos were able to open for the first time.

Local authorities were also working to ensure businesses and venues were aware of Covid-19 guidelines.

Officers focussed on individual breaches and alcohol-related offences, with "very few incidents reported" and members of the public acting responsibly in accordance with the guidelines.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth said: "The last few months have been extremely challenging for everyone and naturally people wanted to enjoy greater freedom provided by the easing of restrictions and meet with friends and family outside.

"It's clear that people enjoyed themselves safely and responsibly.

"Our journey out of lockdown remains overwhelmingly positive with most people embracing the gradual return of freedoms while remembering that the virus is still with us, and playing it safe.

"I want to thank them for their unwavering support and for continuing to stick to the rules.

"The continued rollout of the vaccination is very positive and welcome news for us all, but let's continue to follow social distancing guidelines so we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our county.”