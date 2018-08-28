Man, 20, charged after laptops, phone and passports stolen in Lowestoft burglary

Police arrested a man on suspicion of burglary on January 10. Picture: Archant library. Archant

A 20-year-old man has been charged on suspicion of burglarly after laptops and passports were stolen from a Lowestoft home.

The incident occurred on Ashfield Crescent, in Lowestoft, on December 2 2018, with two laptops, a mobile phone and passports were stolen.

Travis Aldred, of no fixed address, was arrested following police enquiries on suspicion of burglary and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning on January 10.

The following day, Aldred was charged with burglary and appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on January 11, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court at a date to be fixed.