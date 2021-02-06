First Norfolk road marathon in 31 years cancelled again due to Covid
- Credit: Archant
What was to be Norfolk's first road marathon for more than 30 years has been cancelled once again due to coronavirus.
North Norfolk District Council has rescheduled the inaugural Mammoth Marathon to May 2022.
After the pandemic took hold early last year the event was put back from May 17, 2020, to May 16 this year, but organisers have said it will still not be possible to run properly until 2022.
Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, well-being and culture, said the cancellation had been made with the safety of competitors, spectators and residents in mind.
Mrs Gay said: “We cancelled the original event during the first lockdown in 2020 which was disappointing, but around 950 of the 1,000 runners who signed up to take part stayed registered for the rescheduled marathon and half-marathon which we hoped to run on May 16 this year.
“But unfortunately as we are in another national lockdown and with no certainty as to when or how the current restrictions might be changed, we have had to once again postpone."
You may also want to watch:
The 26.2 mile race would see runners heading from Sea Palling to Happisburgh before taking in Walcott, Bacton Paston, Mundesley and Northrepps, then onto the pier at Cromer and to the finish line at Sheringham.
There would also be a half-marathon starting in Mundesley.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19
- 2 Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen
- 3 Storm Darcy to bring heavy snow and strong winds to Norfolk and Waveney
- 4 Well-known landlords to reopen closed riverside pub
- 5 Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated
- 6 Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods
- 7 Rare chance to live in one of prettiest streets in Norwich's 'village'
- 8 Woman tried to force vulnerable people to give her money
- 9 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
- 10 Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home
The even was to be run in partnership with the North Norfolk Beach Runners, and its ‘mammoth’ theme ties in with the council’s Deep History Coast campaign which aims to draw more people to explore north Norfolk’s prehistoric heritage.
The race was to be the first full-length road marathon in the country since the Norfolk Marathon ended in 1990.
“The event was conceived to celebrate our fabulous Deep History Coast and to really promote North Norfolk as a great tourist destination and that’s why we’ve looked to hold it in May prior to the holiday season," Mrs Gay added.
"Regrettably the longevity and gravity of the coronavirus pandemic has meant it just isn’t safe for us to hold a big and high-profile event such as this at the current time."
Competitors will be contacted via email with details of how to request a refund or roll their place over to next year's event.