‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 22:23 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:23 28 January 2019
Houses in north Norwich were evacuated by police after an unexploded device had been discovered.
Around four homes in Mallory Road, Old Catton, were evacuated after police warned of a bomb threat in the area, according to one witness.
“It was just after 6pm,” he said. “We didn’t know what the problem was but they said it was a bomb of some sort. “We were told to pack a suitcase and go.”
The man, who did not want to be identified, said he joined around a dozen other people on the street as police cordoned off the road.
“Police said it was some sort of hand grenade,” he added. “We all had to evacuate our homes straight away, we were told to just go. “All we could see were about four or five police cars with flashing lights on and they blocked the road off for about three hours.”
In a Twitter post, Norwich police confirmed they had been at the scene with explosive ordnance disposal (EOD).
It said: “Police and EOD have resumed from the Mallory Road area or #Norwich after an unexploded device has been discovered. Residents who were affected, thank you for your assistance, you can return back to your homes and thanks for your patience.”
