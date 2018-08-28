Search

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 22:23 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:23 28 January 2019

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Houses in north Norwich were evacuated by police after an unexploded device had been discovered.

Around four homes in Mallory Road, Old Catton, were evacuated after police warned of a bomb threat in the area, according to one witness.

“It was just after 6pm,” he said. “We didn’t know what the problem was but they said it was a bomb of some sort. “We were told to pack a suitcase and go.”

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he joined around a dozen other people on the street as police cordoned off the road.

“Police said it was some sort of hand grenade,” he added. “We all had to evacuate our homes straight away, we were told to just go. “All we could see were about four or five police cars with flashing lights on and they blocked the road off for about three hours.”

In a Twitter post, Norwich police confirmed they had been at the scene with explosive ordnance disposal (EOD).

It said: “Police and EOD have resumed from the Mallory Road area or #Norwich after an unexploded device has been discovered. Residents who were affected, thank you for your assistance, you can return back to your homes and thanks for your patience.”

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

