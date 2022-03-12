Norfolk man driving to Poland to help support and rescue Ukrainian refugees

Displaced people queue to get on a train to Poland in Lviv, Ukraine. - Credit: AP

A Norfolk man who was left feeling "angry and helpless" by the war in Ukraine has decided to drive to the country's border to deliver vital aid to refugees and help rescue families to safety.

Malcolm Catlin, from Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn, will be driving around 1,100 miles to Poland to provide help to Ukrainians displaced by conflict.

Malcolm Catlin, from Terrington St Clement, will be driving to the Polish/Ukrainian border to deliver essential items to people in need. - Credit: Malcolm Catlin

The horticulturist said his father-in-law, who fought during WW2 in the Navy and for 'peace in Europe', "feared for the future for his children through to his great-great-grandson".

He died last month at the age of 101 - the day that fighting broke out once again on European soil.

Mr Catlin said: "Like almost everyone, I felt both angry and helpless at the scenes on the TV news of innocent people being targeted in Ukraine and having to flee."

A Polish border guard carries a child as refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland at the Medyka crossing. - Credit: AP

And after seeing a post from Paolo Arrigo, from London, about his trip to Poland to help refugees, he was "immediately inspired" to help and contacted others who have carried out similar journeys.

Mr Catlin said: "There are so many refugees and whilst there are many offers of accommodation, those people need transport."

He will be leaving Norfolk on Thursday, March 17 and driving to Poland to deliver aid, and also plans to register to transport stranded refugees to a place of safety when he arrives on Friday.

He said: "It will be long, tiring and emotionally challenging, but is nothing compared to the challenges faced by those mothers who have been forced to leave their country, their homes and their husbands who have to stay and fight, with few possessions, not knowing where they will end up or whether they will ever see their homes or partners again."

Militiamen help an old woman crossing a bridge destroyed by artillery, as she tries to flee, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. - Credit: AP

Mr Catlin set up a fundraising page and Facebook page for the cause and has seen support come flooding in in the form of monetary donations, essential items and practical help.

He is currently sorting through donations that will be loaded into his car. Items include sleeping bags, blankets, mobile phone power-banks, nappies, and medication.

He said: "I am truly humbled by the generosity shown and I am proud to act as a funnel for the kindness of so many people".

To donate visit his Crowdfunder page here or his 'Malcolm Catlin Ukraine practical support' Facebook page.

