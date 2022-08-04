Opinion: Make weddings more about love and less about money

Opinion

Newly wed couple are dancing together on their wedding day with all of their guests. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How and where people choose to spend their money is neverendingly fascinating.

Wildly different priorities can be staggering and perplexing in equal measure. Someone’s must have been another person’s never have, which is why attitude to money can make or break a relationship.

And it all starts with the wedding. The nuptials season is in full swing – with knobs on with all the covid postponements playing catch-up – and there’s little more telling than a wedding that illustrates attitudes to money.

Wedding talk is everywhere now, in the pub, the office, among friends, in the news. I’ve never known a time when people had so many niggles about wedding couples’ (and their families’) expectations of their guests.

Turning up on the day with good wishes, an old hat, and a gift a la Four Weddings and a Funeral style doesn’t cut the mustard today.

Now weddings are marathons, years in the planning with a long run-up of pre-wedding events, hen, and stag dos, often involving trips abroad, day before events and dinners, the day itself, often divided into multi-stages, day after brunches, gifts and post-wedding get-togethers.

The entitlement of some couples is demonstrated by expectations of everyone involved to be as invested in their wedding as they are and are willing to spend plentifully to be part of it.

With multiple wedding invitations this year, some people are talking about spending out simply to satisfy other people’s wedding dreams.

The average cost of a formal wedding averaged £17,300 last year. By most accounts, this is conservative.

When young people are struggling to even think about owning their own home, this feels disproportionate to modern life unless, of course, wealthy parents are paying or the couple themselves can afford it,

But when more is more, and the fancier and showier the better means buy now pay later, achieving a dream day starts the marriage with mounting worry and can only head one way.

There’s a saying about the more low-key low budget the wedding, the longer the marriage.

The more extravagant- we’re talking doves, owls flying in wedding rings, butterflies (all cruel and naff) the shorter.

The best weddings – and happiest subsequent marriages – I’ve been to are the DIY weddings. Simple, happy teamwork where families fit in, relaxed with all the main people being themselves.

These weddings as they should be feeling refreshing compared to the affairs that feel more like local am-dram productions, with stage managed performances of people stepping into roles in costumes.

Remember the top hat and tails trend in the 1980s and 90s? It looks like ludicrous fancy dress now. They guy who fixed your car done up in a grey tailcoat carrying a top hat under his arm or, even worse, wearing it.

These spectacle weddings are so stilted and organised any romance is lost, the natural and real drowned by the fake and contrived, with every element of the ‘big day’ controlled by competition with other weddings.

So Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s choice to marry in secret with only their children present deserves a round of applause and will hopefully set a trend.

Secret weddings used to be the Gretna Green elopement, but with the price of everything rocketing, quiet, intimate, and small should make a comeback.

Making weddings less about spends and more about love is long overdue.

Think of all the aggro and perceived offence avoided by marrying in secret.

There are no expectations of guests to play bit parts at huge cost in a grand production, no bickering about seating plans and no one can get into a huff about being missed off the list if there is no list.

And no speeches. It’s a win-win all the way – affordable while pulling back what a wedding should be all about; the next five decades rather than a one-day spectacular.

How hideous must the comedown be after a two-year build up?

Part of the mounting consciousness of wedding waste includes the gowns. Charity shops are seeing a rise in dress donations and second hand purchasing, with brides getting once-worn dresses altered, embellished, and customised to save money and re-use.

The losers will be all the wedding suppliers who have cashed in on the big business weddings of the last few years (too often adding a 0 to services because of the wedding frenzy.)

After listening to so many wedding woes this year, it feels like BrideZillas are very much alive and screaming and need to see the bigger picture.

People might be happy for a couple tying the knot, but they don’t need, in any world, to make themselves broke showing it and meeting selfish expectations that their own lives and expenditure needs to be splashed on meeting a couple’s extravagant plans.

Thinking about how other people feel and seeing situations through their eyes is all key to any relationship, not least a marriage.

Lionesses are a shining example

In a nation where obesity is a key health challenge, a crisis even, the Lionesses letter this week asking whoever becomes our next prime minister to introduce at least two hours’ PE lessons every week for girls and young women is timely.

Fitness, nutrition and understanding how good it feels and looks to be fit and a healthy weight for all-round health is such a good message that the victorious women’s football team can spread as role models.

These articulate women have the potential of doing so much for young women in every part of life.