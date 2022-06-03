OPINION: Let's make Platinum Jubilee memories to last a lifetime

Opinion

The Queen is greeted by The General Lord and Lady Dannatt at the opening of South Lynn Fire Station in 2015 - Credit: Ian Burt

Recently I was listening on my car radio to the distressing story of a newly arrived Ukrainian youngster being bullied at her designated secondary school in the south of England. Like many others here in Norfolk, we have two Ukrainian guests living with us. Such treatment could not be further removed from the overwhelming kindness, generosity and compassion our Ukrainian mother and her 16-year-old son have received from our community during their first five weeks in this country.

And while Norfolk has a well-documented history of welcoming strangers spanning many centuries, the compassion I come across on a near daily basis is both heart-warming and profoundly humbling. By no means is such generosity of spirit limited to welcoming guests from Ukraine, or indeed asylum seekers from the world over. I am finding a deep, pervading and compelling compassion at every turn and in every corner of this amazing county of ours.

Never in living memory have initiatives such as the High Sheriff’s Nourishing Norfolk been more necessary, or indeed, more welcome. The Norfolk Community Foundation tell us that due in main to the global pandemic, loss of employment, and reduced family incomes, we have some 85,000 men, women and children across the county facing extreme hardship, including hunger. The sensitivity, understanding, kindness and compassion with which individuals such as these are met across Norfolk seems unparalleled, and is certainly unprecedented.

Likewise, agencies working with children, families and young people have come together under the Director of Children’s Services at Norfolk County Council to form Flourishing in Norfolk. The shared aim is for Norfolk to become a county where every child counts, every child matters and most essentially of all, every child can flourish.

Childhood does not wait. ‘Summer will end soon enough, and childhood too’ we are reminded. Memories, however, can last a lifetime. We can all play our part in building those, never more so than in the myriad of activities for all ages planned across Norfolk to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. (See platinumjubileenorfolk.org)

Earlier this week I was opening Elm House in Thetford, a light, bright, purpose-built centre providing temporary accommodation for individuals and families who find themselves homeless.

I asked the leader of Breckland Council what it is that inspired him towards such projects. He replied that as a young boy he used to watch his mother manage a busy Citizens Advice Centre before coming to realise himself there were few problems in life that could not be solved by an aware and compassionate local council.

The official opening of Elm House took place on May 31. Pictured from left to right: Breckland Council leader, Sam Chapman-Allen, Lady Dannatt MBE, Breckland Chairman, Mike Nairn and Emma Ratzer MBE from Access Community Trust. - Credit: Breckland Council

And so it is, from the brilliant new community hub at Carbrooke, the opening of the Veterans in Need centre in King's Lynn, the launch of the Jim Agnew Memorial Fund in Aylsham, and a host of other new and developing projects criss-crossing the county, I come across one recurring theme: community and compassion.

Over the next few days, we will be joyously celebrating the remarkable 70-year reign of Her Majesty The Queen, while thanking her for her superb service and devotion to this country, her steadfastness, her integrity and her kindness. We know how Her Majesty loves this beautiful county of Norfolk, and not only for our vast and limitless skies, ‘wild roughness’ and beloved ancient spires.

It is as much too, for the understated way Norfolk people genuinely look out for each other. It is for their sense of service and of community, which when knitted together, translates into a deep and transformative kindness. A kindness that reaches out, touches, even transforms the lives of those who need it most.

We may indeed be ‘the lost corner of England …’ and rejoice in the fact. I firmly believe a more generous, supportive and compassionate corner would be hard to find anywhere else, other than here in the county of Norfolk.

Have a wonderful Platinum Jubilee weekend. I hope it will be packed full of the happiest memories to last our children and grandchildren a lifetime!

Philippa Dannatt MBE Is HM Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk