The top 7 steps to help you find perfect gifts for your loved ones

With thousands of twinkling Christmas lights and a giant shining bauble you will be ready to start your Christmas shopping. Picture: Kirsty Smith Archant

It may be dark outside but with thousands of twinkling Christmas lights and a giant shining bauble at intu Chapelfield, you'll feel festive and ready to start your Christmas shopping.

Shopping in the evening feels festive and fun. Picture: Kirsty Smith Shopping in the evening feels festive and fun. Picture: Kirsty Smith

To make your life easier this Christmas intu Chapelfield's marketing manager Sheridan Smith has a few tricks up her sleeve to help you find the ideal gifts for your friends and family. Arm yourself with a gingerbread latte and let's get cracking!

1. Sit down with a cuppa and make your list

Curl up on the sofa with a pen and paper and start by writing a list of everyone you want to buy for this Christmas. "Starting with a list will help you plan who you need to buy for and what you're planning to get them. Getting organised will help you manage the stress and before you know it, your Christmas shopping will be done," said Sheridan.

Your christmas shopping list. Picture: Kirsty Smith Your christmas shopping list. Picture: Kirsty Smith

2. Go shopping after work

If you're shopping for the kids or your partner, plan a shopping trip after work. "You'll have the time to shop alone and can avoid prying eyes sneaking a peek in your bags," Sheridan said. "Shopping in the evening is often more enjoyable. With all the lights on, the walk up to intu Chapelfield feels magical and gets you in the festive spirit."

intu Chapelfield is open until 7pm from Monday to Wednesday, until 9pm on Thursday and 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There's flat-rate parking after 3pm which means for £2.70 you can park, shop and eat at the centre until closing time, making your trip as simple and enjoyable as possible.

Grab a coffee and refuel. Picture: Bakers and Baristas Grab a coffee and refuel. Picture: Bakers and Baristas

3. Hit the centre first thing in the morning

If you're more of a morning person and work in shifts or flexible hours then hit the shops before you go in to work. You don't have to spend every weekend between now and Christmas Day doing your shopping. If you're visiting Norwich for any reason try to combine the trip with a quick Christmas shopping spree first and make the most of your time.

4. Have an inspirational browse

Don't worry if you don't know what you're buying for everyone straight away. If you plan your shopping trips, you can set aside some time to browse and gather ideas. "Try having a trip where you don't intend to buy anything at all. Just take a look and get some inspiration - you'll get more original ideas walking around different stores rather than sitting in front of a screen. You may find that perfect, unique gift for those hard-to-buy-for friends and family members," said Sheridan.

5. Divide and conquer - how to split your trips to make it easier

"Breaking up your Christmas shopping in to several trips will give you time to focus on each person and make it easier to find the things you need. You'll feel more relaxed and will have the chance to enjoy buying gifts for your friends and family, instead of panicking and running around at the last minute," said Sheridan.

6. Enjoy a festive pit stop

It's Christmas, why shouldn't you enjoy the run-up to the festive season? Have a rest from shopping with a little sit-down, grab yourself a coffee and a mince pie to keep you going, take stock of your purchases and check your shopping list. intu Chapelfield has a wide selection of restaurants, cafés and dining options for you to choose from.

7. Visit a shopping centre with a great selection of shops

intu Chapelfield has everything you need to avoid the last-minute dash and make the lead up to Christmas easy and enjoyable. With over 65 stores for you to choose from you're sure to find something for everyone this Christmas.

To get your Christmas shopping started the right way head to intu Chapelfield, 40-46, St Stephens Street, Norwich or visit intu.co.uk/chapelfield to discover what wonders await.