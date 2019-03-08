Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Storecupboard Suppers No 2 - Risotto Prime Verde

PUBLISHED: 11:33 13 July 2019

Alex Firman

Make Alex's risotto prima verde Picture: Alex Firman

Make Alex's risotto prima verde Picture: Alex Firman

Archant

In the second part of our easy family supper series learn how to make this Italian classic, filled with summer vegetables.

Part of why we decide to cook a certain recipe possibly is not because we have a hankering for that dish, but because it's easy.

For example, my mother-in-law will choose to grate some cheddar, pop it on a slice of brown toast, under the grill, job done. My wife will microwave a potato, scoop out the flesh, mix with cheese and mustard, chuck it back in its skin, and bake till golden - simple and comforting. Other times we're happy to cook, not just for the tasty plated prize, but also for the process...the act. We want the fresh tantalising smells, the sound of the simmering pot. We look to cooking to take us away somewhere, a tiny bit of adventure during another night in.

The 'doing' of it all can also be what attracts us to a certain recipe, the chopping, marinading, blending, whatever it is, can just for a bit be a meditative interlude in an otherwise mad world. The food is of course much-needed nutrition, maybe cooking it can be just as restorative?

One the excellent chefs at Garden Kitchen, Gemma, kindly donated this recipe for risotto - a delicious and simple summer Italian classic,

It includes plenty of pensive stirring...best enjoyed with the radio on and a glass of dry white to hand.

Risotto prima verde

(feeds 4)

Ingredients

350g risotto rice

1 large white onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped or crushed

You may also want to watch:

1 glass white wine

50ml olive oil

100g butter

1.2 litre vegetable stock, fresh if possible

300g fresh peas

2 courgettes, chopped into 2cm dice

100g grated Parmesan (veggie alternatives available)

Knob of butter

A handful chopped chives

Method

Fry the onion in the oil gently, until soft.

Add your garlic, fry for one minute.

Add your rice, turn up the heat.

Add the wine, stir, turn down the heat a little to a simmer, Add your stock a fifth at a time, continuously stirring, once the liquid has evaporated into the rice, add another, stirring all the time. After around 13 minutes add the vegetables, stir well. After two to three more minutes your rice should be cooked, but it's really up to you how soft you like it.

Stir in your butter, chives and Parmesan, check your seasoning, and serve.

Most Read

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Three-bed house could be turned into eight-bed HMO

Enfield Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

Motor trader fined after car loses ill-fitted wheel at 60mph on A11 a day after sale

Car Shop Norwich, which was taken to court by Norfolk Trading Standards over a car it sold with an incorrectly fitted wheel. Picture: Google

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father and son drug dealers jailed for ‘cuckooing’ flat of vulnerable Norwich man

The door of the flat which was raided by police in Watson Grove. Photo: Submitted.

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Three-bed house could be turned into eight-bed HMO

Enfield Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

50-year-old parrot stolen from Norfolk aviary

The parrots which have been stolen from Swallow Aquatics, at East Harling Picture: Swallow Aquatics
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists