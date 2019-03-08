Storecupboard Suppers No 2 - Risotto Prime Verde

Make Alex's risotto prima verde Picture: Alex Firman Archant

In the second part of our easy family supper series learn how to make this Italian classic, filled with summer vegetables.

Part of why we decide to cook a certain recipe possibly is not because we have a hankering for that dish, but because it's easy.

For example, my mother-in-law will choose to grate some cheddar, pop it on a slice of brown toast, under the grill, job done. My wife will microwave a potato, scoop out the flesh, mix with cheese and mustard, chuck it back in its skin, and bake till golden - simple and comforting. Other times we're happy to cook, not just for the tasty plated prize, but also for the process...the act. We want the fresh tantalising smells, the sound of the simmering pot. We look to cooking to take us away somewhere, a tiny bit of adventure during another night in.

The 'doing' of it all can also be what attracts us to a certain recipe, the chopping, marinading, blending, whatever it is, can just for a bit be a meditative interlude in an otherwise mad world. The food is of course much-needed nutrition, maybe cooking it can be just as restorative?

One the excellent chefs at Garden Kitchen, Gemma, kindly donated this recipe for risotto - a delicious and simple summer Italian classic,

It includes plenty of pensive stirring...best enjoyed with the radio on and a glass of dry white to hand.

Risotto prima verde

(feeds 4)

Ingredients

350g risotto rice

1 large white onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped or crushed

1 glass white wine

50ml olive oil

100g butter

1.2 litre vegetable stock, fresh if possible

300g fresh peas

2 courgettes, chopped into 2cm dice

100g grated Parmesan (veggie alternatives available)

Knob of butter

A handful chopped chives

Method

Fry the onion in the oil gently, until soft.

Add your garlic, fry for one minute.

Add your rice, turn up the heat.

Add the wine, stir, turn down the heat a little to a simmer, Add your stock a fifth at a time, continuously stirring, once the liquid has evaporated into the rice, add another, stirring all the time. After around 13 minutes add the vegetables, stir well. After two to three more minutes your rice should be cooked, but it's really up to you how soft you like it.

Stir in your butter, chives and Parmesan, check your seasoning, and serve.