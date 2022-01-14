News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:34 PM January 14, 2022
The new Aldi store in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Aldi is among the major supermarkets recalling raw pastry products due to the presence of Salmonella. - Credit: Ian Burt

A range of raw pastry products sold in major supermarkets are being urgently recalled due to health and safety concerns.

The ready to roll pastry products and pizza doughs from Aldi, Asda, Pizza Express, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons are all affected, with customers offered a full refund for the products.

The products were found to contain the presence of Salmonella, which can cause severe food poisoning, by the Food Standards Agency.

Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

Trading Standards has advised that anyone who has bought a recalled product should refrain from eating it and instead return it to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.

The affected products:

Aldi Ready Roll Pizza
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 13 January 2022

Asda Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 16 January 2022

Asda Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 24 January 2022

Asda Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 15 January 2022

Galberts Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 24 January 2022

Galberts Ready Roll Short Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 24 January 2022

Morrisons Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 17 January 2022

Morrisons Puff Pastry Block
Pack size: 500 g
Use-by date: 24 January 2022

Morrisons Puff Pastry Block
Pack size: 500 g
Use-by date: 25 January 2022

Morrisons Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 17 January 2022

Pizza Express Ready to Roll Dough
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 20 January 2022

Pizza Express Pre Rolled Dough
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 17 January 2022

by Sainsbury's Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 17 January 2022

by Sainsbury's Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 21 January 2022

Tesco Finest Butter Enriched Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 320 g
Use-by date: 14 January 2022

Tesco Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 17 January 2022

Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 24 January 2022

Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 25 January 2022

