Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products
- Credit: Ian Burt
A range of raw pastry products sold in major supermarkets are being urgently recalled due to health and safety concerns.
The ready to roll pastry products and pizza doughs from Aldi, Asda, Pizza Express, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons are all affected, with customers offered a full refund for the products.
The products were found to contain the presence of Salmonella, which can cause severe food poisoning, by the Food Standards Agency.
Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
Trading Standards has advised that anyone who has bought a recalled product should refrain from eating it and instead return it to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.
The affected products:
Aldi Ready Roll Pizza
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 13 January 2022
Asda Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 16 January 2022
Asda Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 24 January 2022
Asda Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 15 January 2022
Galberts Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 24 January 2022
Galberts Ready Roll Short Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 24 January 2022
Morrisons Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 17 January 2022
Morrisons Puff Pastry Block
Pack size: 500 g
Use-by date: 24 January 2022
Morrisons Puff Pastry Block
Pack size: 500 g
Use-by date: 25 January 2022
Morrisons Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 17 January 2022
Pizza Express Ready to Roll Dough
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 20 January 2022
Pizza Express Pre Rolled Dough
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 17 January 2022
by Sainsbury's Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 17 January 2022
by Sainsbury's Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 21 January 2022
Tesco Finest Butter Enriched Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 320 g
Use-by date: 14 January 2022
Tesco Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400 g
Use-by date: 17 January 2022
Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 24 January 2022
Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375 g
Use-by date: 25 January 2022