Search

Advanced search

Major restoration of village church spire to go ahead

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 February 2020

St Mary The Virgin at Church at Beeston. Picture: Archant

St Mary The Virgin at Church at Beeston. Picture: Archant

©Archant Photographic 2010

A major restoration of a Mid Norfolk landmark church spire will be starting later this spring.

The church of St Mary the Virgin at Beeston-next-Mileham has been awarded £230,300 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for repairs.

The grade 1-listed church with its twin-coloured octagonal Victorian spire was a welcome landmark for American aircrew returning to Beeston during the second world war.

Churchwarden Andrew Lawrence was thrilled by the award, which will help to safeguard the future of this special church.

He was also grateful to the church's architect, Ruth Blackman, of Birdsall, Swash & Blackman, who lives just across the fields from the medieval church for her help with the successful funding bid.

The project, which will cost a total of £295,883, also involves substantial work to the roof and the walls. The Norfolk Churches Trust gave £10,000 last October for the repairs.

The twin-banded spire, made with Welsh and Westmorland slates, remains at risk of collapse.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Blackman said that a detailed investigation of the roof revealed severe problems where water had rotted many timbers, which would need replacing.

This would be a challenge for the skilled carpenters from Norwich builders G F Atthowe because of the unusual mortise and tenon designs of the roof timbers.

Mr Lawrence said that the parochial church council was keen to encourage students from the nearby Litcham High School to take a practical interest in the restoration project.

The contractors planned to hold several workshops for students, who would be able to see some of the skills and techniques involved.

During the bid process, a team from the Heritage Lottery Fund met high school students, who explained how they had been involved with planning the repair project with the architect.

The church was the 2010 national winner of the John Betjeman Award for excellence in repair of its medieval roof.

Almost two years ago, a special service was held at the church marking the restoration of the country's first American Memorial just outside the village.

Established in 1945, it commemorates the aircrew of the 392nd Bomb Group killed in action.

Most Read

‘Abhorrent’ racist poster put up in Norwich tower block on Brexit Day

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

‘This in no way represents our city’ - Shock and anger at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

Television presenter Jake Humphrey has been among those to condemn a poster placed in Winchester Tower. Picture: Archant

Father tells how son’s life has been taken after Norwich stab attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘£60 to post a letter?!’: Residents slam parking restrictions near post office

A man claims new parking restrictions are making postal workers’ lives ‘more difficult’ and means people may have to pay £60 to post letters. Photos: Google Maps

Most Read

‘Abhorrent’ racist poster put up in Norwich tower block on Brexit Day

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This in no way represents our city’ - Shock and anger at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

Television presenter Jake Humphrey has been among those to condemn a poster placed in Winchester Tower. Picture: Archant

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 0-0 Premier League draw against Newcastle United

Norwich City were unable to find the breakthrough at Newcastle United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘£60 to post a letter?!’: Residents slam parking restrictions near post office

A man claims new parking restrictions are making postal workers’ lives ‘more difficult’ and means people may have to pay £60 to post letters. Photos: Google Maps

‘Abhorrent’ racist poster put up in Norwich tower block on Brexit Day

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

19 sculptures to visit around Norwich

Norwich sculptures and statues to visit. Credit: Denise Bradley/Steve Adams/Antony Kelly.
Drive 24