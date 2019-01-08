Major funding awarded in support of internationally recognised moor Donna-Louise Bishop

08 January, 2019

The Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

It is known for its beauty and tranquillity and now a north Norfolk moor, internationally recognised for its importance to wildlife, is receiving a £100,000 cash injection.

The Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve. Pictured is the view from the Tower Hide. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk-based charity the Hawk and Owl Trust has been awarded the money from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to go towards its Sculthorpe Fen Appeal.

The funds will be used towards developing the new enlarged reserve, its facilities and expanding the community engagement elements of the project.

Nigel Middleton, reserve warden, said: “This grant makes a truly significant contribution to the Sculthorpe Fen Appeal.

“Our vision for the future of this amazing reserve drives us onwards, and to see the finishing line in sight, with the help of this award, is a fantastic thing.

The Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve. Pictured is the view from the Tower Hide. Picture: Ian Burt

“We can’t wait to be able to start developing the reserve for wildlife and for people.”

The Hawk and Owl Trust, with its national headquarters based at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, is currently in the process of raising £850,00 as part of a £1.7m Sculthorpe Fen Appeal to purchase additional land on either side of the existing reserve.

The funds will allow the charity to extend its wildlife management into the area and make it fully accessible to all.

The grant has been awarded through New Anglia LEP’s Growing Places Fund, which provides loan funding to help kick start and support development projects across Suffolk and Norfolk.

The Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve. Picture: Ian Burt

It will help cover core costs, funding several new full-time posts as well as six work placements over the next two years.

Doug Field, chair of New Anglia LEP, said “North Norfolk already makes a significant contribution to our visitor economy. This project will strengthen that offer, helping create an outstanding facility that will benefit our economy and enrich the lives of people locally.”

As the reserve expands, more volunteers will be needed to help build the new infrastructure, manage and develop the land in a way that will benefit wildlife, meet and greet an increased number of visitors and workforce, and will also be required to both manage the reserve and offer educational, conservation and community engagement activities.