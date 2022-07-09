Updated
Multiple fire crews attend building blaze in Attleborough
Multiple fire crews were called to a major blaze in Attleborough just off the A11.
Crews from Attleborough, East Harling, Hethersett, Hingham, Wymondham, Thetford, Watton and Fakenham were called to a fire at Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd in West Carr Road just after 8am on Saturday (July 9).
Pictures taken by onlookers earlier this morning showed a huge plume of black smoke.
A statement on the Anglian Demoltion and Asbestos Ltd Facebook page at around 9.30am said: "Further to an incident at our recycling facility this morning we can confirm that there has been no injuries or damage to equipment or infrastructure.
"Firstly we would like to express our gratitude to the emergency services who were on the scene and extinguished the fire within an hour.
"Also our staff who helped in such a professional manner.
I would also like to thank our friends and neighbours who have offered so much support and offers of help.
"We can confirm that although we are an asbestos removal company, this is not stored on site, likewise we have no asbestos clad buildings."