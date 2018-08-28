Driver hospitalised after serious crash on A141 between March and Chatteris involving large tractor, car and lorry

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRIS Terry Harris

A driver has been taken to hospital after a major crash involving a car, lorry and tractor on the A141 between March and Chatteris.

The air ambulance landed at the scene of the incident just after 5am this morning on the Isle of Ely Way.

Roads in Wimblington and Doddington are heavily congested due to the collision, with police advising people to avoid the area.

Isle of Ely Way is closed between Mill Hill roundabout and the A142 roundabout.

The accident is believed to have involved a lorry, car and tractor.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are currently still dealing with an accident involving three vehicles on Isle of Ely Way.

“One driver was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital.

“There is disruption in the area.”