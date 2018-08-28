Search

Driver hospitalised after serious crash on A141 between March and Chatteris involving large tractor, car and lorry

PUBLISHED: 12:40 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:40 28 November 2018

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Terry Harris

A driver has been taken to hospital after a major crash involving a car, lorry and tractor on the A141 between March and Chatteris.

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

The air ambulance landed at the scene of the incident just after 5am this morning on the Isle of Ely Way.

Roads in Wimblington and Doddington are heavily congested due to the collision, with police advising people to avoid the area.

Isle of Ely Way is closed between Mill Hill roundabout and the A142 roundabout.

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

The accident is believed to have involved a lorry, car and tractor.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are currently still dealing with an accident involving three vehicles on Isle of Ely Way.

“One driver was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital.

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

“There is disruption in the area.”

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

