Historic cinema using local artists to merge the old with the new

The Majestic Cinema, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A west Norfolk cinema is using echoes of it’s past to enhance its future.

Originally used by King George V to host his Sandringham hunt balls, the Majestic Cinema in King’s Lynn has historical beauty hidden within its walls, which its current owners want to bring back to life.

The 95 year old building is getting a refurb. And when cinema staff put out a plea on social media for artists to get in touch to create artwork to be displayed at the front of the building, they say the response was overwhelming.

Managing director Tom Cundy said: “We’ve had more than 100 responses from people at college, university and experienced artists from the area wanting to get involved.

“So many people have donated pieces or dedicated their time for this project, it has been overwhelming. We haven’t chosen yet, and due to all the responses we can’t guarantee whose we will use but it’s been brilliant.

“We were looking for a piece that reflected the history of the building, to be unique and to see how people remember the building from their own memories. Something from the young generation and the older generation together would be great.”

Opening as a cinema May 23, 1928, the picture house, as it was initially known played the silent film version on ‘Ben Hur’ starring Ramon Navarro, and the town was hooked, and it is still showing all the latest blockbuster movies in the stunning surroundings of this Grade II listed building.

Today, the cinema boasts of three screens complete with full surround sound but back in the day when it was first opened in 1928, it had just one, two tier screen, and a ballroom. Over the years the Majestic Cinema has changed and had to have upgrades to move with the new digital age, but features from its past still live on within the building.

