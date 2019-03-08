Search

Norwich hotel set to step back in time for Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 09:25 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 09 July 2019

Rob Knee from the Paston Heritage Society who will be giving a talk on the life of Sir Thomas Paston at The Maid's Head Hotel in Norwich, on Norfolk DayPicture: The Maid's Head Hotel.

Archant

A Norwich hotel is planning to step back in time for Norfolk Day with not one, but two free events celebrating the city's rich history.

On Norfolk Day, -Saturday, July 27- The Maid's Head Hotel is offering people the chance to find out what life in Norwich was like in 1549.

A tumultuous time for Norwich, July 1549 saw Robert Kett, supported by thousands of rebels march on Norwich in a bid to reclaim common land which had been fenced off by wealthy land owners.

The rebellion failed and more than 3,00 people lost their lives, including Kett, who was executed at Norwich Castle but the events of that summer have gone down in history.

Now, with the help of two historians, Rob Knee and Paul Dickson, this Norfolk Day, budding historians will get the chance to find out what it was like to live in Norwich during such turbulent times.

From 11am, Mr Knee, who is a member of the Paston Heritage Society will be giving a costumed talk on the life of Sir Thomas Paston, who was a MP for Norfolk during the 1540s.

The talk will include readings from the Paston letters, correspondence sent between members of the Paston family and to other members of the gentry during the 16th century.

Then in the afternoon, Mr Dickson will be leading a two-hour walking tour across the city setting off from the hotel and taking locations featured in the CJ Sansom novel, Tombland, which is set in Norwich during 1549.

Setting off from The Maid's Head at 2pm the tour will encompass Tombland, Augustine Steward's House, Norwich Cathedral Close, Bishopgate, the Great Hospital and Bishop's Bridge, the site of Bishop's Gate and Lollards Pit.

The tour will also include a climb up to Kett's Heights, to take in the views across the city, before returning to The Maid's Head Hotel via Cow Tower.

Both events are free to attend but tickets must be booked in advance via Eventbrite.

To book visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/celebrating-norfolk-day-with-sir-thomas-paston-at-the-maids-head-hotel-tickets-62429331812 or www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shardlakes-norwich-norfolk-day-tour-tickets-62645723044.

All donations from the day will go towards the Maid's Head Hotel's Charity of the year, Break.

