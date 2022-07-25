OPINION: Magical Norfolk helped me through pandemic and beyond

Opinion

When I look back at the pandemic it is very much with mixed feelings. I was shocked by the way it stopped me in my tracks but it also taught me new ways of being.

We all remember where we were when prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement that the country was shutting down for the foreseeable future.

I hadn’t realised the extent of it but I was at the height of my career, working in the West End on the RSC production of Kunene and the King alongside Dr John Kani and the late Sir Anthony Sher. We were nine weeks into the 12 weeks production at the Ambassadors Theatre when everything came to a complete halt.

I was living in London and traveling home after the show on Saturday nights, spending Sunday at home, taking the girls to school Monday morning and leisurely traveling to London for the evening show.

It was all working so well and we had agents lined up to travel from America a couple of weeks later to come and see the show with a view to a further tour in the USA the following year.

I could feel the tension of London life but I was in the bubble and loving every minute of it plus the balance of traveling back to Norfolk to recoup and catch up with the family gave me an extra boost.

I can remember that Monday evening not knowing for certain what was happening but the company instructed us to come in to work anyway.

However, on arrival, it was obvious that things had changed significantly. The understudies and I were to take to the stage with Dr Kani and Sir Sheer that evening, the chance they had been waiting for all along. With rehearsals complete, the bombshell arrived when we were told that all theatres were to be shut with immediate effect so no show went on as of that day.

Very reluctantly I packed my bags and headed home to become the children’s teacher as well as cook and mum. Meanwhile, all my work moved online. We all had to adapt quickly, not knowing when and if this would ever end and, like many of us, my family lost loved ones but we soldiered on.

One of the most important activities was going with the girls for a walk around the village each day after their school work was completed. It became a great way to discover walks we had never thought of taking just because they were on our doorstep and that’s when my love for our county and the area immediately around our home reached a new level.

While trying to think of something to do for Mr G’s birthday during the second lockdown I looked at hiring a boat on the Broads and it wasn’t long before I found the perfect boat and grabbed the chance of three nights away from home.

I must say it was one of the best holidays we have ever had. I had heard of people travelling for miles to the Norfolk Broads for a holiday but I had always taken it for granted as it’s on our doorstep and we always said “maybe one day”. But we had never got round to organising it and experiencing the beauty of that area.

Thanks to the pandemic my family have now discovered another beauty spot on the North Norfolk coast so, by the time you read this, we will have moved house temporarily for five weeks to be on the beach swimming with the seals, enjoying sunsets and moonlit nights that are so magical we have to pinch ourselves to remember where we are.

And yes - it is right here on our doorstep and what makes it more magical are the people we meet and the sense of community attached to the great outdoors and being at one with nature.

The pandemic encouraged us to discover more Norfolk magic, so I would urge you all, don’t leave it until ‘one day’ to go out there and discover the beauty of our county. Get out there this summer.

Give yourselves a break from technology and immerse yourself on good old Norfolk Magic!