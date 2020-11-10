Search

Advanced search

Lights on, tinsel up: Christmas comes early in Broads village

PUBLISHED: 15:27 10 November 2020

Organiser Melissa Powley (centre) is delighted with the response to her �Make Martham Sparkle� appeal in a bid to eclipse the coronavirus gloom. Picture: Margret Churchill/Tracy Woodward/Lisa Carey/Melissa Powley/Jorgia Towers

Organiser Melissa Powley (centre) is delighted with the response to her �Make Martham Sparkle� appeal in a bid to eclipse the coronavirus gloom. Picture: Margret Churchill/Tracy Woodward/Lisa Carey/Melissa Powley/Jorgia Towers

Margret Churchill/Tracy Woodward/Lisa Carey/Melissa Powley/Jorgia Towers

A village is already twinkling with Christmas sparkle as is bids to beat the coronavirus gloom.

Melissa Powley has dropped leaflets through hundreds of doors in Martham urging people to trim up and 'Make Martham Sparkle'. Picture: Melissa PowleyMelissa Powley has dropped leaflets through hundreds of doors in Martham urging people to trim up and 'Make Martham Sparkle'. Picture: Melissa Powley

With the pandemic cancelling many of the usual festive events Martham wants to bring doom-busting displays to doorsteps across the village - and people are already answering the call to trim.

For many it means they have been up in the loft, grabbed bunches of tinsel, set up the nativity, and untangled strings of lights to ensure the season of goodwill comes early.

And as if that was not cheery enough a ‘random acts of kindness scheme’ is helping to make people feel better too - starting with roofer Steve Gore of SG Roofing Repairs who has offered to put lights up for free.

Mr Gore said he had time on his hands since work had dropped off during the pandemic.

Festive preparations are underway in Martham, with Frederick Churchill and grandson Charlie Watson even donning Santa hats Picture: Margaret ChurchillFestive preparations are underway in Martham, with Frederick Churchill and grandson Charlie Watson even donning Santa hats Picture: Margaret Churchill

Having put his own up on November 1, he said: “I was sitting here bored one day and thought ‘why not?’ The couple out the back have got their’s up and I’ve just done the lady round the corner who lost her husband.

“I expect by December 1 they will all want it, but I can only do so many.”

Organiser Melissa Powley said she was delighted with the response to her ‘Make Martham Sparkle’ appeal.

She stressed it was not just about outdoor displays and that people could decorate their windows from the inside with lights, figures and pictures for others to see.

One of the 'lighthouses' in Martham that is helping to make the village sparkle and shine a beacon on kindness Picture: Tracy WoodwardOne of the 'lighthouses' in Martham that is helping to make the village sparkle and shine a beacon on kindness Picture: Tracy Woodward

“It is a bit of a rubbish time,” she said.

“There is no competition, it is just about bringing people together.

“A lot of people are putting lights out that don’t normally, to feel part of something.

“And some have been furloughed and have not really got much to do so it gives them something to think about.

Louise Fryer is among those helping to 'Make Martham Sparkle' Picture: Louise FryerLouise Fryer is among those helping to 'Make Martham Sparkle' Picture: Louise Fryer

“It’s all about making people feel good.

“Martham is a good community, we have the scarecrow festival and the carnival so we are used to pulling together.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Powley, a self-confessed fan of all things Christmas, said most people would be decorating for December 1 but many had started already.

A festive scene in early November at Lisa Carey's home in Martham Picture: Lisa CareyA festive scene in early November at Lisa Carey's home in Martham Picture: Lisa Carey

“There has been a really good response, really positive,” she said.

Jorgia Towers has her tree up as Martham goes all out for Christmas 2020 in a bid to beat the Covid gloom Picture: Jorgia TowersJorgia Towers has her tree up as Martham goes all out for Christmas 2020 in a bid to beat the Covid gloom Picture: Jorgia Towers

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marquee firm goes up for sale for £149,950

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove

‘Small and pathetic’: fury as firework vandals wreck football pitch

Damage to the Myers Playing Field in Swaffham, where Swaffham Town Football Club (STFC) play, was discovered on November 5, 2020 after residents on near-by Queens Street heard fireworks from the field. Picture: Swaffham Town Football Club

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust