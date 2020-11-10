Lights on, tinsel up: Christmas comes early in Broads village

Organiser Melissa Powley (centre) is delighted with the response to her �Make Martham Sparkle� appeal in a bid to eclipse the coronavirus gloom. Picture: Margret Churchill/Tracy Woodward/Lisa Carey/Melissa Powley/Jorgia Towers Margret Churchill/Tracy Woodward/Lisa Carey/Melissa Powley/Jorgia Towers

A village is already twinkling with Christmas sparkle as is bids to beat the coronavirus gloom.

Melissa Powley has dropped leaflets through hundreds of doors in Martham urging people to trim up and 'Make Martham Sparkle'. Picture: Melissa Powley Melissa Powley has dropped leaflets through hundreds of doors in Martham urging people to trim up and 'Make Martham Sparkle'. Picture: Melissa Powley

With the pandemic cancelling many of the usual festive events Martham wants to bring doom-busting displays to doorsteps across the village - and people are already answering the call to trim.

For many it means they have been up in the loft, grabbed bunches of tinsel, set up the nativity, and untangled strings of lights to ensure the season of goodwill comes early.

And as if that was not cheery enough a ‘random acts of kindness scheme’ is helping to make people feel better too - starting with roofer Steve Gore of SG Roofing Repairs who has offered to put lights up for free.

Mr Gore said he had time on his hands since work had dropped off during the pandemic.

Festive preparations are underway in Martham, with Frederick Churchill and grandson Charlie Watson even donning Santa hats Picture: Margaret Churchill Festive preparations are underway in Martham, with Frederick Churchill and grandson Charlie Watson even donning Santa hats Picture: Margaret Churchill

Having put his own up on November 1, he said: “I was sitting here bored one day and thought ‘why not?’ The couple out the back have got their’s up and I’ve just done the lady round the corner who lost her husband.

“I expect by December 1 they will all want it, but I can only do so many.”

Organiser Melissa Powley said she was delighted with the response to her ‘Make Martham Sparkle’ appeal.

She stressed it was not just about outdoor displays and that people could decorate their windows from the inside with lights, figures and pictures for others to see.

One of the 'lighthouses' in Martham that is helping to make the village sparkle and shine a beacon on kindness Picture: Tracy Woodward One of the 'lighthouses' in Martham that is helping to make the village sparkle and shine a beacon on kindness Picture: Tracy Woodward

“It is a bit of a rubbish time,” she said.

“There is no competition, it is just about bringing people together.

“A lot of people are putting lights out that don’t normally, to feel part of something.

“And some have been furloughed and have not really got much to do so it gives them something to think about.

Louise Fryer is among those helping to 'Make Martham Sparkle' Picture: Louise Fryer Louise Fryer is among those helping to 'Make Martham Sparkle' Picture: Louise Fryer

“It’s all about making people feel good.

“Martham is a good community, we have the scarecrow festival and the carnival so we are used to pulling together.”

Mrs Powley, a self-confessed fan of all things Christmas, said most people would be decorating for December 1 but many had started already.

A festive scene in early November at Lisa Carey's home in Martham Picture: Lisa Carey A festive scene in early November at Lisa Carey's home in Martham Picture: Lisa Carey

“There has been a really good response, really positive,” she said.

Jorgia Towers has her tree up as Martham goes all out for Christmas 2020 in a bid to beat the Covid gloom Picture: Jorgia Towers Jorgia Towers has her tree up as Martham goes all out for Christmas 2020 in a bid to beat the Covid gloom Picture: Jorgia Towers