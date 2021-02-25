Road closures as police dealt with concerns over people's safety

Published: 11:49 AM February 25, 2021

Magdalen Street was closed as police dealt with the incidents. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Police and fire crews were twice called to an area of Norwich to help people amid concerns over their safety.

Emergency services were called to Magdalen Street at about 6.15pm on Wednesday, following concerns for the safety of a woman on the St Crispins Road flyover.

Road closures were put in place and officers and firefighters attended the scene, near Anglia Square.

Norfolk police said it was safely resolved at about 7.15pm and roads were reopened a short time afterwards.

They said the woman was detained under the Mental Health Act.

And officers were called out to the same location again at about 9.35pm following concerns for the safety of a man.

A police spokesman said: "Road closures were put in place and the incident was safely resolved a short time later at around 9.50pm, when road closures were lifted."

It was the third time in the space of a week that emergency services have been called to this spot help.

On Monday night, police and firefighters were called due to concerns over the safety of a woman on the flyover.