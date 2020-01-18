Cancer doctor appointed thanks to efforts of Macmillan fundraisers

A new cancer-focussed GP post, provided through public fundraising, is set to improve services for patients in Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Dr Ian Hume has been appointed as a Macmillan GP for the area, thanks to £30,000 generated by the charity's Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fundraising committee.

The new role provides the chance for Macmillan to work alongside GPs in the area and the James Paget University Hospital to "improve cancer services for local patients and their families," said Joy Moulton, Macmillan Partnership Manager in Norfolk and Waveney.

"Through better treatment and early diagnosis people are adding years to their life," she added.

Macmillan GPs work with organisations and individuals involved in cancer care toward making improvements in the quality of cancer and palliative care within a local area.

Dr Hume said his hopes for the role were to "co-ordinate and ensure the system works more efficiently and to empower people to improve the lives of cancer patients".

Fundraising committee chairman Michael Muskett said: "We are really excited about the recruitment to this role as we feel it will be a real asset in providing help and support and unifying knowledge in the area.

"We've had another successful year with a hard-working committee thanks to the generosity and support of local people."

The committee organised a full year of events including lunches, collections, a quiz, golf day, celebrity cookery and festive flower demonstrations, a "bubbles and bites evening" and a ball at Potters Leisure in Hopton.

They were praised by Macmillan's fundraising manager in the East of England Nicola Clark, who said: "For more than 50 years the committee has continued to provide incredible support and I would like to thank them for all they do to raise awareness and funds for the charity in the area. "

Macmillan provides medical, emotional, financial and practical help for cancer patients, from specialist cancer nurses to grants for cancer patients with money problems.

Find out more about the charity at www.macmillan.org.uk.

To learn more about local Macmillan events planned for 2020, or how to get involved, contact Mr Muskett on 07887 601001.