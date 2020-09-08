Search

‘Lucky escape’ for schoolgirl trapped after 60mph race crash

PUBLISHED: 17:27 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 08 September 2020

13-year-old Macie Hitter became trapped after a crash at 60mph in a practice lap of the Autumn Cup in Grantham. PHOTO: Amanda Hitter

Archant

A schoolgirl had a lucky escape after being trapped following a 60mph crash.

Macie Hitter avoided serious injury after hitting a tyre wall at 60mph before another kart crashed into her during a practice lap at a prestigious karting cup.

The Wymondham 13-year-old, whose parents are from Lowestoft, is following in her dad’s tyre tracks, with father Jamie Hitter a champion motorcycle racer for Black Widow Racing in the 1990s.

On Saturday, September 5, the youngster lined up alongside her fellow drivers for a practice session ahead of the Autumn Cup at PF International, in Grantham.

During the session, a kart’s water hose came off the radiator, leaving water pouring on the circuit and the trailing karts with slick tyres ahead of the crash.

Macie, who was trapped following the crash, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, where x-rays confirmed nothing was fractured or broken, leaving the teenager with swelling, cuts to her fingers and a sore back.

Undeterred, she said: “Karting is my life and there is nothing else I would rather do.”

Mother Amanda Hitter said: “With motorsports being in our household, it was inevitable that Macie would follow in her father’s footsteps after growing up around the racetrack.

“She has had some really promising times and results in the heats this year and she is showing some real talent and potential for the year ahead.

“We are truly grateful she, and all the other drivers involved, walked away unscathed.”

After choosing the four-wheel option at the age of eight, Macie is one of a small number of women competing in top-level karting in Britain, and was named top female driver for two consecutive years at HKRC Kimbolton track.

Mrs Hitter said: “With the TV coverage most sports receive at higher levels, it makes it extremely hard to get companies and personal sponsors on board at grassroots level.

“We need this to change as so many talented young drivers have to sadly retire as funds are exhausted.

“For us, each year this has become harder and harder.

“As funds are tighter and tighter we are really hoping we can get companies and sponsors on board to help us with this journey and be associated with Macie becoming Norfolk’s first female kart racing champion and a pathway to becoming a professional racing driver.”

To support Macie, go to maciehitterracing.com.

