Published: 1:51 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 2:48 PM February 22, 2021

A man in his 20s was detained on suspicion of being in possession of a machete in Norwich

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a machete in Norwich.

Plain-clothed officers stopped the man on Hall Road shortly after 11.30am on Sunday, and seized the knife. The man was subsequently detained.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the suspect was interviewed and a file will be submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in due course.

Norwich Police posted on social media to say Earlham Safer Neighbourhood Teams had stopped the man while on patrols yesterday.

The post said: "Within five minutes of being out one male has been stop searched and found in possession of a 17 inch machete."