M&S removes ‘fancy little knickers’ from Christmas must-haves campaign
PUBLISHED: 10:12 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:17 05 December 2018
Archant
A store chain has removed a Christmas window display after it sparked outrage.
Marks and Spencer included ‘fancy little knickers’ in its Christmas must-haves, next to “outfits to impress”. But feminists labelled it “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing”.
Now the store chain has replaced mannekins wearing skimpy undies with ‘must have beauty gifts’ in its stores in King’s Lynn and Norwich.
A spokesman for the company said windows were changed across all its branches yesterday.
She added: “It was a planned change, it was always going to happen.”
She said the company always changed its displays over the festive campaign to reflect customers’ buying habits.
The display sparked a heated debate on the EDP website, while 85pc of respondents to an online poll said they were not offended.