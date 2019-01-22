Music director leads choir at St Paul’s Cathedral

Lysbeth Morgan-Hart has led a performance at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Picture: SUPPLIED BY LYSBETH MORGAN-HART Archant

London’s St Paul’s Cathedral provided the dazzling backdrop for a performance led by a Sheringham musician.

Lysbeth Morgan-Hart, 53, directed the music at a special service at the famous place of worship, leading the choir Poscimur.

Mrs Morgan-Hart, director of music at Sheringham’s St Peter’s Church, described the experience as “simply magical”.

She said: “It has been my dream to direct a choir at St Paul’s ever since the very first time I sang there, aged just 14. The building is truly magnificent and the acoustics make your singing sound like its being lifted to higher places.

“Everything went extremely well and I was very pleased to have so many friends and family there to support me.”

Mrs Morgan-Hart spent several years as a chorister and soloist with Poscimur - which performs at cathedrals across the county when resident choirs are on holiday - before becoming its director.