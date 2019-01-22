Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Music director leads choir at St Paul’s Cathedral

22 January, 2019 - 14:30
Lysbeth Morgan-Hart has led a performance at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Picture: SUPPLIED BY LYSBETH MORGAN-HART

Lysbeth Morgan-Hart has led a performance at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Picture: SUPPLIED BY LYSBETH MORGAN-HART

Archant

London’s St Paul’s Cathedral provided the dazzling backdrop for a performance led by a Sheringham musician.

Lysbeth Morgan-Hart, 53, directed the music at a special service at the famous place of worship, leading the choir Poscimur.

Mrs Morgan-Hart, director of music at Sheringham’s St Peter’s Church, described the experience as “simply magical”.

She said: “It has been my dream to direct a choir at St Paul’s ever since the very first time I sang there, aged just 14. The building is truly magnificent and the acoustics make your singing sound like its being lifted to higher places.

“Everything went extremely well and I was very pleased to have so many friends and family there to support me.”

Mrs Morgan-Hart spent several years as a chorister and soloist with Poscimur - which performs at cathedrals across the county when resident choirs are on holiday - before becoming its director.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

Co-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Claudia Pollinger and Ben Philo. Pictures: David Bale.

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

Man fined after Christmas Eve ‘violent brawl’ in front of children at pub

The brawl happened at the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston Credit: Google Maps

Music director leads choir at St Paul’s Cathedral

Lysbeth Morgan-Hart has led a performance at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Picture: SUPPLIED BY LYSBETH MORGAN-HART
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists