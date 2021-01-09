Personal trainers and apprentices wanted at gym set to open in March

Published: 9:51 AM January 9, 2021

The owners of Lynx Fitness, from New Market, are set to open a new gym in Brandon. - Credit: Ross Hanrahan

As the build of a new and “inclusive” gym gets underway in a town, its owners are on the hunt for personal trainers, apprentices, sports therapists and casual staff to join their team.

Ex-marine Ross Hanrahan and ex-army member Jack Kempton are the owners of Lynx Fitness, in Newmarket, and will soon be opening a new gym in Brandon.

With their hopes set on March, the pair will be working hard throughout the third national lockdown to complete their biggest project yet.

Lynx Fitness, a new gym set to open in March, will be located on Wimbledon Avenue, London Road Industrial Estate, in Brandon. - Credit: Lynx Fitness

Mr Hanrahan, 29, said: “We have ordered the gym equipment which will arrive in February, the fit out begins in two weeks' time and we are now beginning the hiring process.

“We have eight personal trainer positions, three therapy rooms available for hire for sports therapist or osteopaths, two level 3 personal trainer apprenticeships and about six casual staff for the weekend.

“We are still planning to open on March first but if lockdown extends, we will open on April 1.”

Designs for the new gym which is set to open in Brandon. - Credit: Lynx Fitness

Already more than 300 people have registered their details ready for the gym opening and Mr Hanahan said they have been in talks with local sports teams, groups and the police and fire department.

The gym will be located in Wimbledon Avenue, London Road Industrial Estate, and will include a studio for classes, three therapy rooms and an on-site café, which will be open to the whole community.

Designs for the cafe at Lynx Fitness, a new gym which is set to open in Brandon. - Credit: Lynx Fitness

As well as an area for cardio, strength and conditioning and functional area for CrossFit style training.

Mr Hanrahan added: “We are trying to create a gym that has all aspects in a super friendly environment. It's not just a gym, it’s a destination for people to socialise catch up with their friends. For all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes.

“It's open to everyone. That is what we are trying to achieve.”

Designs for the new gym which is set to open in Brandon. - Credit: Lynx Fitness

Despite feeling optimistic about their new venture, Mr Hanrahan said it has been a difficult time for gym owners across the country amid the pandemic.

“I think what the government has missed out on massively is that in gyms we can control numbers,” he said.

“Gyms are a safe environment and it is a little bit frustrating because there is a knock-on effect on peoples’ mental health, but it is what it is.

“It's bitter sweet because we had to shut our other gyms but at least we can focus on this one and get it right and ready for the community.”

Pre-registration for the gym is now live.

